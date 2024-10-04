Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Arrives for Lesotho Bicentennial Celebrations

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Maseru, Lesotho ahead of the country's bicentennial celebrations planned for Friday in the same city.

The event marks 200 years since the Basotho Kingdom was founded by King Moshoeshoe the First and will also coincide with the Kingdom's 58 years of Independence from Britain's colonial rule.

It is understood that these celebrations are a significant milestone in Lesotho's history, and they provide an opportunity for the Basotho people to come together and reflect on their collective identity and heritage.

The Vice President who is accompanied by the acting Permanent Secretary in his office, Mr Milton Ndou and senior Government officials was welcomed by the country's Envoy to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi, Government officials and Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr Mpotjonane and the Minister of Law and Justice, Mr Richard Ramoeletsi among others.

His visit is a confirmation of strong diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Vice President Mohadi who joins other African leaders attending Lesotho's Bicentennial Celebrations is attending the event on behalf of President Mnangagwa who is also the Sadc chairperson.

He is also expected to meet the Zimbabwean Diaspora based in Lesotho, a meeting whose agenda is to foster collaboration and inclusivity on critical areas for the country's economic growth.

"We are here to celebrate with the Basotho as they commemorate their 200 years since the founding of the Kingdom by King Moshoeshoe the First,. We are here on behalf of the President who is also the Sadc chairperson and this gives us a lot of feelings and satisfaction to come and commemorate with one of our members. Lesotho is one the countries that got their self-determination long before us and is Kingdom State under Moshoeshoe," said Vice President Mohadi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lesotho is celebrating its bicentennial anniversary this year, marking 200 years since King Moshoeshoe I founded the Basotho nation in 1824.

The yearlong celebrations are themed "Basotho 200 Years - Rebirth. Reflection. Revival" and various events and activities showcasing the country's rich history and culture have been lined up.

The bicentennial celebrations aim to reflect on the nation's journey and progress made, promote nation-building and peace among the Basotho people, showcase Basotho literature and oral traditions, preserve the national documentary heritage.