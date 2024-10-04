Nigeria: Tinubu Sends Four Tax Reform Bills to House of Representatives

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has sent four tax reform bills to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage.

The president, in a letter read at plenary by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, said the bills are in line with the objectives of his administration.

The bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill, which seeks to provide a consolidated fiscal framework for taxation in Nigeria; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which shall provide a clear and concise legal framework for the fair, consistent and efficient administration of all the tax laws to facilitate ease of tax compliance, reduce tax and optimize the revenue.

Others are the Nigerian revenue service bill, which seeks to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act number 13 of 2007 and establishes the Nigerian revenue service to assess, collect and account for revenue accrueable to the government of the federation and the joint revenue board establishment bill,

which shall establish the joint revenue board for the harmonization, coordination and settlement of things arising from revenue administration in Nigeria.

According to the president, "The proposed tax bills present substantial benefits that align with my government's objectives and fiscal reform on the economic growth by enhancing taxpayer compliance, strengthening our fiscal institutions on fostering a more effective and transparent fiscal regime.

"I am confident that these bills, once passed into law, will encourage and stimulate the economy. While I pray that the House of Representatives will in their usual expeditious manner consider and enact these bills into law, please accept Mr Speaker the assurances of my highest consideration and regards."