Nigeria: Suspected Cholera Cases Rise to 10,837 - NCDC

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a surge in suspected cholera cases, with the number now standing at 10,837.

Last week, 198 new suspected cases were reported from Adamawa, Ebonyi, Borno, Kano and Jigawa states, the agency disclosed in its latest epistemology report on Cholera issued on Thursday.

Also, 15 new death cases linked to the disease were recorded with a case-fatality ratio of 7.6 per cent.

Adamawa recorded the highest number of cases with 131 new cases, followed by Ebonyi with 30 cases. Borno State reported 29 cases, Kano reported seven while Jigawa recorded the lowest figure with only one suspected case.

This brings the total cases for the week to 198 suspected cases and the new total cases since January 2024 to 10,837.

Number lower than declared

However, PREMIUM TIMES findings showed that the cumulative suspected cases and death cases is lower than what is declared in the report.

The NCDC puts the cumulative cholera cases at 10,837, after recording 198 new cases across 5 states within 23-29 September. It also puts the new total death cases at 359 cases, after recording 15 new suspected cases.

However, in its previous epistemology report on cholera issued for week 38, which reported cases recorded between 16-22 September, the agency estimated that the cumulative suspected cases were 9,964 and the cumulative deaths were 317.

An addition of 9964 cumulative suspected cases with the new reported cases of 198 should provide a total of 10,162 suspected cases.

By adding 317, which is the cumulative death cases earlier published with the new 15 deaths, the total deaths would be 332, rather than 359 cases as reported by the agency.

Weekly cholera report

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the NCDC spokesperson, Natty Onyekwelu, he noted that wasn't aware of the error indicated and would have review the report.

Each week, the NCDC publishes a weekly epistemology report on cholera, as well for other epidemic diseases in the country.

The weekly epidemiology report on cholera provides key updates on the number of suspected cases, fatalities, and response efforts across the country. It outlines trends in cholera outbreaks, affected regions, demographic data, and the measures being taken to curb the spread.

The NCDC has published 39 weekly epidemiology reports for each of the weeks since the beginning of the year. The newest report is for week 39.

However, the agency, in its latest update, reported that a total of 1938 cases had been reported in September alone. Also, 87 deaths were recorded with a case fatality rate of 4.5 per cent.

It said,"254 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted with 175 positive results, 149 stool culture tests were conducted and 103 positive results."

Open defecation, poor hygiene contributing to spread

According to the NCDC, in communities affected by the outbreak of the infectious disease, open defecation is a common practice.

The agency, in its report, said the practice continues to pose a challenge to the country's effort to curb the spread of cholera.

The report also highlighted the poor access to potable water, sanitation and WASH supplies.

It said: "Lack of drinking water in some rural areas and urban slums; water shortage leading to reliance on people selling water in Jerry cans. Inadequate WASH infrastructure and supplies including wastewater management facilities."

NCDC also indicated the shortage of skilled personnel in states impedes efforts to ensure effective case management.

As parts of the challenges affected effort to curb the spread, the agency also highlighted the absence of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials at the community level and the poor access to consumables and supplies for case management.

"No IEC materials at community level, Inadequate consumables and supplies for case management, Inadequate logistics for active case search thus insufficient active case search in the communities," the report reads in part.