Rwanda/Benin: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Spittler Optimistic Amavubi Can Upset Benin

Rwanda head coach Torsten Spittler has fired a warning to Benin that his side will make it difficult for them to win at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny when the pair square off on October 11 in match day 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Amavubi are third in Group D with two points from 2 games having drawn 1-1 with Libya in Tripoli and 0-0 with Nigeria at Amahoro Stadium.

Rwanda will be up against Benin at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny for the second time in 2024. Their last meeting, which was on June 6 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, ended 1-0 in favor of the Cheetah.

Spittler is also aware that Amavubi are yet to beat Benin during their past three meetings in two years but he remains optimistic that the results could turn otherwise this time round.

"I am happy that the time between the last camp and this one is very short so I am seeing most of the things we learnt previously in terms of tactics, instructions is still fresh in their memories. It will be another step forward, I can't promise any results but I am positive we can make it more difficult for Benin to beat us this time," Spittler told the press.

"It is going to be my second match against Benin, the first match we lost 1-0 at Cote d'Ivoire, I already said in my earlier press conference that my team is still developing and it is getting better in every game," he added.

Swiss-based Johan Marvin Kury is among new faces who are part of the group training for Benin clash.

Spittler said that the Yverdon Sports forward is fully fit but he admits he needs much training sessions to reach his top form.

"You can see Marvin is coming back from long recovering time from his injury but I am happy he is physically fit," the German gaffer said of the striker.

"What he is now is missing much practice. Every training session will help and bring him forward. We have to wait when the match is closer to take a decision on if he will be in the squad, start or be on the bench."

Rwanda is hoping to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco in what would be their second appearance at the continental tournament. Amavubi's only appearance was in 2004 in Tunisia.