Rwanda 'Expecting' Antiviral Drug for Marburg Virus

Rwanda is set to get thousands of doses of an antivirus therapeutic called Remdesivir, which is produced by the American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, officials said on Thursday, October 3.

The drug will be used to treat patients who have contracted the Marburg virus disease patients.

"We expect around 5,000 doses of Remdesivir for emergency treatment of patients that are highly in need," Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said during a press briefing on Marburg outbreak co-hosted by Africa CDC Director Dr Jean Kaseya.

Rwanda recorded its first-ever Marburg outbreak on September 27. As of Wednesday, 36 cases had been confirmed, with 11 deaths.

Dr Kaseya said that the agency was working closely together with Rwanda and Gilead Sciences to get the therapeutics for the haemorrhagic disease.

"We are working closely together, and maybe there will be a joint statement that will be released between the Ministry of Health, Rwanda; a company called Gilead; and Africa CDC, on the donation of an antiviral drug," he said.

"Even if it is not 100 per cent confirmed, we have evidence that this drug is treating the disease," Dr Kaseya observed.

He said Africa CDC was also working with the Rwandan government to secure vaccines for with the Marburg virus.

Currently, there are no approved vaccines for the Marburg virus and medical care of the patients relies on the treatment of symptoms and other supportive care.

Dr Nsanzimana said that healthcare workers account for about 80 per cent of people infected by the Marburg virus.

As of October 2, the death toll from the Marburg virus disease reached 11, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Health authorities also confirmed seven new cases, bringing the total to 36. Of them, 25 people were under isolation and treatment, the ministry stated.