Rwanda: 80% of Marburg Cases Are Healthcare Workers, Says Minister

Healthcare workers account for more than 80 percent of the confirmed cases of the Marburg virus disease, Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana said during a press briefing on Thursday, October 3.

The Ministry of Health confirmed Rwanda's first-ever outbreak of the Marburg virus on September 27.

ALSO READ: Marburg virus: Vaccine development underway

As of Wednesday, the health authorities had confirmed 36 cases of the disease, with 25 individuals currently in isolation, and 11 deaths.

"It is very particular for outbreaks; most of them are detected in health facilities. Most of the time, it is unfortunate but it is the reality healthcare workers are the first to be affected by such diseases. This is because they face sick people from different places, different backgrounds," Dr Nsanzimana said.

ALSO READ: Five patients test negative for Marburg virus, 410 contacts under monitoring

This is the first time the Marburg virus has been reported in Rwanda. The government has since put in place measures to contain the virus, including suspension of hospital visits.

ALSO READ: Explainer: The origin of Marburg virus, name and nature

The government is also exploring ways to secure vaccines for the virus.

While there are no approved vaccines for Marburg virus yet, Dr Nsanzimana expressed optimism that Rwanda could soon receive vaccine doses.

He stressed the country's collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to speed up clinical trials and secure the much-needed vaccines.

The patients are being cared for in hospitals. Contact tracing is also underway, with about 400 contacts under monitoring.

The government of Rwanda is coordinating the response with support from WHO and partners.