Salomons Atoll is one of the many above water features of the Chagos Archipelago

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat applauds the historic political agreement between the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom in which they agreed that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

This significant milestone marks a major victory for the cause of Decolonization, International Law, and the rightful self-determina- tion of the people of Mauritius, bringing an end to decades of dispute.

In this regard, the Chairperson recalls the active support of the African Union to the government of Mauritius in its legal pursuit for the return of the Chagos Islands since 2018. This collaboration laid the groundwork for the strong case presented at the International Court of Justice, where the AU underscored the importance of decolonization and the territorial integrity of African states.

The Chairperson is particularly proud of the AU's key political and legal support to the sisterly nation of Mauritius during and after the ICJ advisory opinion.

The Chairperson commends both Parties for honoring their international obligations based on the rule of law and justice, and further calls on the Parties to expedite the finalisation of the legal aspects of the Agreement in order to allow Mauritius to exercise its full sovereignty over the islands.