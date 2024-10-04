Uganda: 748,924 Households Don't Have Toilets - Census Report

3 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The just released final report of the 2024 national population and housing census has indicated that 7% of the total households in the country representing 748,924 don't have toilets.

The report released on Thursday indicated that whereas Uganda has a total of 10,698,913 households, 43% of these have improved sanitation facilities and 50% having unimproved sanitation facilities.

The census report also indicates that 28% of households use shared toilets.

The report indicates that in Karamoja, 60.2% of the households don't have toilets and therefore practice open defecation, adding that Kigezi leads in having sanitations facilities after having only 1.4% households without sanitation facilities.

Ankole at 1.7%, Buganda at 2.4%, Toro at 2.8%, Elgon at 5.2%, Bunyoro at 5.4% and Busoga at 5.7% lead the pack for regions with the least number of households without sanitation facilities.

Water

The report also says that 81% of Ugandan households have access to improved water sources for drinking while the remaining 19% don't have any access to clean water source.

On the other side, 22.6% of households use public taps while 25% use boreholes as sources of drinking water.

