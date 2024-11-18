Nigeria: Comprehensive PHC Lapai Sets the Standard for Quality Healthcare, but Needs More Backing

blog

Amina Mohammed, a resident of Lapai and a mother of two, shared her positive experience with the recently renovated facility when Nigeria Health Watch reporter visited the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Lapai Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

"When I came here to immunise my children, the staff were welcoming, and the health workers took good care of me during delivery with my children as well. That is why I always return here for their immunisation," she said, looking pleased.

Nurse Abdulkadir Dantani Muhammad, the second-in-charge at the PHC, highlighted the range of services provided. "We offer comprehensive services including immunisation services and antenatal care. We also have a pharmacy, laboratory, and a medical records unit. The clinic received renovations from Nicare last year and later was renovated by the local government chairman, Honourable Mu'azu Jantabo," he explained.

The health facility is a level 2 Primary Health Care centre which sees an average of 60-100 patients daily, offering vital healthcare services to the community it serves. However, patients from surrounding areas face challenges due to poor roads and security issues.

The facility benefits from two boreholes, one manual and one electric which was installed by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in 2008-2009. It still provides reliable water supply. With 38 permanent staff and 28 ad hoc staff, the centre has adequate functional toilets that supports a hygienic environment. Funds from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) are used for equipment repairs and maintenance such as recent roof repairs in the staff quarters and borehole servicing.

However, Nurse Abdulkadir highlighted some challenges particularly with transportation and poor road networks. "NHIS provided us with an ambulance and a Hilux for referral services and supervision of health outreaches, but both vehicles are now out of use. The ambulance has been parked for some time and the Hilux needs engine repairs," he noted.

The PHC also faces equipment shortages, lacking an ultrasound machine, laboratory equipment, forceps, beds, and mattresses. It also lacks essential utility like an alternative source of electricity such as solar power and a generator for vaccine storage.

The Nigeria Health Sector renewal strategic plan for 2023-2026 seeks to ensure that there is a functional level 2 PHC across all the electoral wards of the country to optimally serve the health needs of the people in each community. Although the number of the facility's staff meet the staffing requirement of a level 2 PHC, the growing need of the patients accessing the facility requires more staff to meet the growing community health demands.

The second pillar of the health sector renewal plan seeks to ensure that all level 2 facility are well equipped. Therefore, addressing the facility needs aligns with this plan to ensure that it provides optimal services to improve health outcomes and reduce high maternal and child mortality.

To fully serve the community, the Comprehensive PHC Lapai seeks the following support:

Additional staff to support the growing patients' needs.

Provision of laboratory equipment, solar power and a generator to augment power outages, an ultrasound machine, and additional beds and mattresses.

Repairs for the ambulance and Hilux to ensure reliable referral services.