Nigeria: 2024 AMAA - 'The Weekend', 'The Queenstown Kings', 'Jagun Jagun' Are Top Contenders

The organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have unveiled the list of nominees for its prestigious 20th edition, which will showcase an exciting array of talent across Africa.

The nominees were announced during a press conference held on Wednesday at the Sheraton Hotel. This year's edition, "Celebrating African Creativity," promotes African filmmaking excellence and cinema.

According to AMAA CEO Raymond Osigwe, AMAA has seen significant growth this year, receiving more nominations than ever. With about 386 film submissions, including some from Sudan and Lybia, it's clear that "North Africa is now embracing AMAA".

Most Nominated films

This year's AMAA nominees hail from countries across Africa, including Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and Libya. They represent a wide range of cultures and perspectives and fit into 26 award categories.

The selection process, which involves international jurors from the screener college, is headed by Shaibu Husseini, CEO of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). These jurors meticulously review each submission to ensure that only the best films and individuals are nominated.

Among the nominated films, "The Weekend" by Uche Okocha emerged as the most nominated, securing an impressive 16 nominations across various categories, including Best Actor, Achievement in Screenplay and Achievement in Cinematography.

The second-most nominated film is "The Queenstown Kings," with 14 nominations across categories such as Achievement in Sound, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Achievement in Production Design, and Achievement in Cinematography.

The Igbo epic "Out of Breath" stood out with a total of 9 nominations in various categories, including Best Film in an African Language, Best Film by an African Living Abroad, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Make-up, Achievement in Visual Effect, Achievement in Screenplay and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Lastly, "Jagun Jagun" has seven nominations, including Best Film in an African Language, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Visual Effect and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The much-anticipated awards ceremony is scheduled for 2 November in Lagos in partnership with the Lagos State government.