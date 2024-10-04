Nigeria: Tinubu's Road Contracts Fairly Distributed With 52.4% Legacy Projects in North - Govt

The federal government yesterday responded to an allegation that it was favouring the South in the distribution of road projects across the country, stressing that 52.48 per cent of legacy projects initiated by the Bola Tinubu administration was located in the North.

One Muhammad Jamil, also known as Jadda Garko, had reportedly accused the David Umahi-led Ministry of Works of pandering to ethnic sentiments in the sharing of road projects nationally. He added that the federal government had abandoned the roads in the North in favour of the South.

But a statement from the ministry said that Garko did not have any recourse to facts, figures or records, but decided to blindly allege that the Northern region was neglected in the distribution of the ongoing projects executed by the ministry.

"For the records, the Federal Ministry of Works has continued to work diligently, transparently, and fairly in implementing the distribution of the ongoing road and bridge infrastructure interventions, nationwide.

"This applies to both the projects funded through budgetary provisions and other funding models such as the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, SUKUK, Tax Credit Scheme in financing the Renewed Hope Legacy Road Projects, inherited ongoing projects and the emergency intervention ones.

"The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has commendably and unprecedentedly stepped up project monitoring and supervision mechanisms on these projects spread across the six geo-political zones, and Nigerians can attest to the fact that every zone has its fair share in the distribution of the ongoing projects.

"Facts and figures show that out of a total of 2,735km of the legacy projects initiated by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the North has a cumulative total of 1,414km, while the South has 1,321km amounting to a percentage ratio of 52:48 respectively" the statement said.

Furthermore, it stated that out of 82 Sukuk-funded ongoing projects, the North has 45, while the South has 37 projects.

It states that of the 260 emergency projects, 98 are being executed in the South, while 108 are in the North, while out of the 44 road projects executed under the Road Tax Credit Scheme, 23 are domiciled in the North, while 21 numbers are in the South.

To further illustrate the sense of fairness in the treatment of all parts of Nigeria by the administration, at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of September 23, 2024, it said FEC approved the construction of 258 km three-lane carriageway using continuously reinforced concrete pavement in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

"Also is the 1,000km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, completion of the construction of the Bodo-Bonny Road with bridges across the Opobo Channel in Rivers State, the rescoping and downward review of the contract to rehabilitate the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, the construction of Cross River to Oferekpe road and the rehabilitation of Kabba (Kogi State) - Iyamoye-Omuo-Ikole-Ifaki-Ado Ekiti (Ekiti State) road.

"In addition is the repair of the Gamboru Bridge along Gamboru-Ngala-Kala Balde road in Borno State, the repair of the damaged loops and ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge Superstructure, the rehabilitation of Adeniji-Falomo roads, the construction of service lanes for the Lekki Deep Sea Port through Epe to Shagamu-Benin Expressway, the dualisation of Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe Road in Ebonyi, Abia and Imo states, and the repair of 14 bridges, roads, and flooded sections of Federal Highways nationwide.

" The distribution of the aforementioned approved projects shows, as always, that fairness is a fundamental principle in the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President," the federal government stated.

The Ministry of Works, the statement said, has achieved a considerable milestone in the execution of critical projects in the North such as the construction and expansion of Mararaba - Keffi road (43.65km), the construction of Lafia Bypass both in Nasarawa State and the Dualisation of 9th Mile (Enugu State) -Otukpo - Makurdi road project (phase ii) in Nasarawa, Benue and Enugu State.

Besides, it highlighted the rehabilitation of Abuja - Abaji - Lokoja Road, Abuja - Lokoja Road, Kano - Maiduguri Dual Carriageway, Adamawa - Taraba Single Carriageway, Adamawa - Borno Single Carriageway, Kaduna-Jos Single Carriageway, Zaria-Funtua - Gusau -Sokoto Dual Carriageway and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

It said the minister has not only visited these projects but has also set up a supervision mechanism to ensure quality and speed in the execution of the projects.

The ministry it is undoubtedly committed to applying the tenets of fairness, justice, equity, and good conscience in the distribution and execution of road infrastructure projects.

"The minister has proven stewardship of passion, professionalism, inclusiveness and an abiding devotion to nation-building. It is only persons of narrow minds or with cheap and ulterior motives that can be so petty as to engage in such unprovoked and mischievous misrepresentation of facts as contained in the said publication credited to Jadda Garko, described as a singer and politician.

"Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the allegations in the said publication, as it is baseless, unfounded, mendacious and calculated to demean the person of the Minister of Works for the personal gains of the sponsors," it stressed.

Meanwhile, the federal government has begun repairs on the 7km dilapidated sections of the Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta road. The road has been bad for some time.

But the Federal Ministry of Works said it was bringing relief on the dilapidated sections in conjunction with the concessionaire.

"The Federal Ministry of Works under the watch of Umahi is committed to providing relief to motorists and commuters on all the federal roads nationwide, hence the introduction of 'Operation Free Our Roads", it added.