Nigeria: Wind of Change Will Blow in 2027, Security, INEC Will Run Helter-Skelter - Kwankwaso

Kano — Former presidential candidate of New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the wind of change is gathering momentum, and it would chase away bad leaders in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso made the assertion yesterday, when he received many defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC) to NNPP at his residence in Kano.

He said the security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would run helter-skelter at the dawning of the new Nigeria.

While stating that the people had suffered enough because of bad governance, Kwankwaso said, "Nigerians and northerners, in particular, have suffered enough and no amount of pressure, fear and deceit will prevent them from changing the situation.

"Regardless of their belief that they would use security and INEC in the forthcoming elections, Nigerians are fed up with them and will surely fight to change the narrative.

"When the wind of change blows, you will see those who think they have security and INEC running helter-skelter, and Nigerians will make the right choice of those who will address their unfortunate situation."

The former governor told the new NNPP members, "I am glad that you have now realised the imperatives of leaving your former party, having experienced the prevailing unfortunate happenings in the country, such as insecurity, poverty, hunger and starvation.

"I am also happy that you have realised that the NNPP is the only party that can rescue the country from the aforementioned challenges."

Some of the defectors, who spoke at occasion, said they joined NNPP because of the people-oriented programmes of the NNPP government in Kano State, which was positively impacting the lives of the people.