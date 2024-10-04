Ghana: 32 Democracy Hub Protesters Sue IGP, AG Over Human Rights Violations

A total 32 protesters from the Democracy Hub have filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, alleging violations of their human rights.

The protesters, represented by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu, are seeking an order from the High Court to enforce their fundamental rights, including freedom of movement, the right to protest, the right to personal liberty, respect for human dignity and freedom of expression.

Additionally, the suit demands protection against unlawful and arbitrary arrest, detention, malicious prosecution, the right to legal representation, and the right to bail pending trial.

These protesters were part of 53 individuals arrested during a peaceful demonstration that took place between September 21 and 23, which turned violent after clashes with the police.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) accused the protesters of blocking roads, dismantling barriers, obstructing traffic, and damaging property at Accra's 37 Roundabout.

Out of the 53 arrested, nine are currently in prison, while the rest remain in police custody.

The prosecution has denied any mistreatment of the accused, asserting that they were properly cared for, including being provided meals from the popular restaurant, Papaye.

During a bail hearing, the defense requested the release of the protesters, citing harsh conditions in custody. The prosecution opposed bail, citing concerns over the protesters' unknown addresses. Consequently, the judge denied bail and remanded the protesters until October 8.

Following the court proceedings, the remanded protesters expressed their dissatisfaction by singing patriotic songs.