Nigeria: Intense Rainfall Submerges Houses in Oyo

A number of houses were inundated as a result of a heavy downpour recorded in the Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

Reports indicate that a heavy downpour was recorded in parts of Ogbomoso between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

As a result, the Ora River, which flows through the eastern section of the city, overflowed its banks, leading to significant flooding.

Affected areas include Isale Ora and Aduinin.

Notably, a Cherubim and Seraphim church building, along with a wooden store selling planks near the riverbank, were completely submerged.

It was gathered that other properties in the vicinity also suffered damage from the flood.

As of the time of filing this report, Vanguard learned the state government is yet to respond to the incident, while residents of the affected areas are passionately appealing for assistance.

