Liberia: CDC Youth League Calls for Dismissal of Key Government Officials Over Alleged Corruption and Incompetence

Monrovia — The National Youth League of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has called for the immediate dismissal of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Commerce Minister Amin Modad, Minister of State Sylvester Grigsby, and Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings, citing alleged acts of public corruption and other unprofessional conduct.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, Youth League Chair Alvin Wesseh stated that Mr. Coleman should be removed due to what he described as numerous police-sponsored killings of innocent citizens and the rising crime rate in the country.

According to him, this situation has left citizens feeling unsafe and vulnerable to crime and violence. Wesseh stressed that the Liberia National Police boss is ineffective, unprofessional, and has politicized the police force, thereby creating an unsafe environment for ordinary Liberians.

The CDC National Youth League also urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to immediately sack the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby. Wesseh accused Minister Grigsby of abusing his position and siphoning state resources.

"Minister Grigsby diverted over US$18 million to the First International Bank (FIB) through the former Bank Manager, now Central Bank of Liberia Governor Henry F. Saamoi, a relative of Mr. Boakai," he claimed.

Wesseh added, "As corruption engulfs the Unity Party government, the Youth League also calls on Mr. Boakai to immediately dismiss the economic vampire that is Amin Modad." The Youth League Chair argued that the Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Trade should be removed for his alleged unorthodox actions, including distributing Import Permits Declarations (IPDs) to his Lebanese friends and other foreign nationals.

He emphasized that Minister Modad has prioritized foreign businesses over qualified Liberian enterprises. Wesseh also alleged that the minister has a strong desire to loot state funds, citing the purchase of a bulletproof vehicle worth over US$96,000 using money paid by the controversial MEDTECH to the government coffers.

Additionally, the CDC Youth League demanded the immediate dismissal of Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings, accusing him of embezzling more than US$22 million intended for road rehabilitation projects across the country.

"Today, Mr. Giddings can't account for the US$22 million, while roads across the country remain in ruins and are completely inaccessible," Wesseh stated, adding that Ministers Giddings, Modad, and Grigsby are President Boakai's "economic vultures" who continue to deplete the country's resources, depriving millions of Liberians of their rightful benefits.

The Youth League expressed deep concern about the "wanton" abuse and "looting" of state coffers by President Boakai and what the party's youth wing described as a gang of thieves and state looters.

"We want to remind Mr. Boakai that the people are their own liberators, and very soon, they will have no choice but to safeguard the motherland from going down the drain," Wesseh warned.

He further reminded the Liberian leader and his government officials that the Liberian people are running out of patience, noting that the Unity Party's "honeymoon" is coming to an end, which may prompt the public to rise up and save the country from economic collapse.

At the same time, the National Youth League of the CDC announced the formation of a national steering committee for its 'National Youth League Retreat,' slated for October 29 to November 3, 2024, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Wesseh said the retreat is intended to set the agenda for the youth of the Congress for Democratic Change as the party prepares for a potential return to power in 2029.

"The retreat, under the theme 'Redefining the Roadmap for National Leadership in 2029,' will bring together CDC youth leaders from the fifteen political subdivisions of our country, as we prepare to turn setbacks into a great comeback," he stated.

Wesseh also disclosed that Samuel Teah Wantoe will chair the National Steering Committee, with Sam G. Takrauh as co-chair. Eriah Gbah will serve as National Coordinator for the retreat, along with others appointed to the committee.