Liberia: PUL President Kanubah Warns Against State-Looting

The administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai may arguably be well underway on its mission to "rescue" Liberia from poverty, insecurity, and inequality, but it faces growing calls from civil society and key national stakeholders to remain committed to its promises of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

In an inaugural address recently, Julius Kanubah, the new elected President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), as a moral voice in society, has sounded a strong reminder to the Boakai administration, inclusive of the Legislature and Judiciary that it must avoid falling into the familiar traps of governance failures.

Kanubah emphasized the role of the PUL in being constructive, critical, and impartial in holding the government accountable, urging the current leadership to avoid perpetuating the troubling "come, grab, and go" mindset toward governance that has plagued Liberia for decades.

According to him, Liberia's citizens need real, tangible changes, and the administration's self-proclaimed rescuers must not transform into those who exploit their positions for personal gain. "A government that has come to power on the mission to rescue Liberia and its people must not turn into a government of rescuers who came, rescuers grabbed, and rescuers gone," Kanubah cautioned.

At the heart of Kanubah's call, is a challenge to the Boakai administration to take firm action on the issues that have long undermined Liberia's progress. "Setting new standards for accountability, transparency, and responsibility must be a priority," he stressed. The PUL President also pointed out the critical need for regular audits, asset recovery, and the establishment of a war and economic crimes court to address the longstanding injustices that continue to affect Liberia's social fabric.

Equally important, according to Kanubah, is the equitable redistribution of Liberia's wealth. The national cake, it argued, must be shared in ways that can meaningfully alleviate the daily suffering of ordinary Liberians who have been marginalized for too long.

The Boakai administration is also urged to ensure that the security sector operates independently, free from political interference. "The practice of linking security sector employment to partisan interests must be halted," Kanubah emphasized. A professional, depoliticized security force is essential to Liberia's stability and future, he noted.

Turning his attention to the media, Kanubah reiterated that transforming the Liberia Broadcasting System (ELBC) into a true public service broadcaster should be high on the administration's agenda. He also called for a review and amendment of the outdated laws, decrees, and statutes governing the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism. These legal reforms, it argued, are necessary to clarify the registration process for journalists and media institutions.

Kanubah also urged the government to prioritize resuming conversations around the establishment of an Independent Broadcast Regulatory Commission, a vital measure to safeguard media independence and ensure that the press remains free from undue political influence.

A major concern raised by Kanubah was the troubling trend of government officials, especially county superintendents, seizing control of community radio stations and dismissing staff. This growing pattern of political interference has sparked alarm within the media landscape, with the PUL warning that such actions, if not immediately reversed, could erode the foundations of media independence in Liberia.

"While President Boakai or the government as a whole might not necessarily be involved, the trend of some officials, especially county superintendents, practically instituting a policy of seizing community radio stations must be reversed and discarded immediately and effectively," Kanubah demanded.

He further stressed that community radio stations must be free from political control, interference, or influence in their management, and the government must speak out clearly on this matter.

Kanubah concluded by reaffirming its role as a watchdog for the people of Liberia, vowing to continue its constructive, critical, and impartial approach in scrutinizing the government's actions. "The Boakai administration, he noted, has the potential to fulfill its promises to the Liberian people, but it must remain steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice.