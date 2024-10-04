Liberia: Ghana Ambassador Pays Acquaintance Visit to Nimba

The Ghanaian Ambassador accredited to Liberia His Excellency Kingsford Amoako recently paid an acquaintance visit to Nimba County, a move intended to solidify the relationship between his citizens residing in Nimba and the locals.

He said in the interest of mutual or side-by-side cooperation, Ghana and Liberia are involved in health, education and construction, where there many Ghanaians are working as construction workers in Nimba and Liberia at large.

"In the interest of our side-by-side cooperation, Ghana and Liberia are involved in education, health and also construction," he said.

Amb. Amoako said visiting other parts of the country for assignments is part of the responsibility where, according to him, he visited Grand Cape Mount and Margibi counties, among others.

"We have to deepen our friendship as well as our bilateral relationship, so if there is any developmental agenda or interest that align with ours, then it will be an opportunity," he said.

Amb. Amoako, who was accompanied to Nimba by some of the embassy staff, including his secretary, said they will also look at other economic activities of Nimba where they can cooperate.

Nimba has a huge Ghanaian community, some of which are involved in construction, electrical engineering, businesses as well as teaching.

The Jungle Energy Power (JEP), which is responsible for managing the Nimba electricity grid, comprises both the Ghanaian-based Energy Ventures and Liberia-based Jungle Water Group of Companies by Tomah Seh Floyd.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Kingsford Amoako was highly received by the Ghanaian community of Nimba and the Nimba Police Detachment, headed by ACP Larmin Mendin.

He was very thrilled with the level of development he saw in Nimba; praising the road from Monrovia to Ganta, hotels and other good places.

Ghanaian teachers have contributed immensely to the education of Liberia children for years.

In the education sector, Amb. Amoako explained providing mentorship to some communities in Liberia to enhance the pupils' ability to excel in the WASSCE.

"We visited West Point, Robertsport and Marshall, where we were able to provide mentorship, paid fees for WASSCE and even provided textbooks," he said.

He also narrated that the University of Ghana and the University of Liberia are working collaboratively to exchange scholars.