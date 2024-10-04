Liberia: 'Moc Will Not Be Swayed By False Allegations'

4 October 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Moses M. Tokpah

The Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), Amin Modad has emphasized that the Ministry will not be intimidated into corrupt practices and sway away by false accusations.

Minister Modad told scores of Liberian Journalists at MICAT's regular press briefing on Thursday that the enemies of change in the very existence of this administration is at threat, and they will stop by nothing, but to impeach the reputation of most of them who remain true and committed.

According to the Minister, the focus of his administration is on excellence and creating the right outcomes that will transform Liberia's economy for the benefit of all Liberians.

The commerce minister narrated that he remains committed to international best practices, the rule of law, and most importantly to serving the Liberian people with integrity.

Amin Modad stated that he went to the ministry with an impeccable reputation, adding that since becoming Minister he has been clear about his commitments to doing the right things for Liberia.

The Minister vowed that he will continue to pursue this vision undeterred, but to also seek to maintain the status quo.

"We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history, and we owe it to every Liberian to ensure that our trade and commerce sectors are managed transparently and effectively" he explained.

Minister Modad added that he remains fully committed to empowering Liberian own businesses noting that coming from the private sector, he understands the challenges Liberian entrepreneurs face as such, he is committed to ensuring that Liberians take charge of the economy.

The Commerce Minister reassured the Liberian people that he is working diligently and focus on establishing a predictable, vibrant and an enabling business environment."Thank you and I look forward to continuous collaboration with our stakeholders and the press, henceforth better future of Liberia" Minister Modad concluded.

