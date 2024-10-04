Liberia: Rehabilitation Begins On Deplorable Roads Soon

Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Services, Prince Tamba, has assured Liberians of the ministry's commitment to intervene on all road corridors across the country.

According to him, the Ministry is conscious of the challenges that the citizens are going through in the rural parts of the country due to the deplorable road conditions.

Speaking on OK FM, Mr. Tamba said the ministry has lots of remade in addressing the bad road condition stressing that partners have introduced the chips system that will relief road users in rural Liberia from undergoing through difficulties to get to their destinations.

The Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Services further disclosed that the team has identified all of the bad spots on those major road corridors across the country stressing that during the dry season, the ministry and its contractors will work on those challenging spots that are preventing the free movement of road users and business people thus instigating economic constraints.

According to him, what the road users are undergoing due to the challenging road condition during the rainy season will soon be of the past.

He assured the public that the next rainy season, the government through the Ministry of Public Works and its contractors will ensure that those roads will be accessible at all times.

The Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Services further indicated that one of the reasons they at the ministry were able to address the challenges on the roads during this rainy season is because the past administrations of the ministry did not give turnover notes on the bad spots of the various roads across the country.

He said with the assessment being done on the various roads regarding the bad spots, this has prepared the ministry to address the prevailing situation.