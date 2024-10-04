Gambia: Projects Need Effective Monitoring

Without a good infrastructure, development would be a nightmare. Good roads are needed to transport goods, for example farm products from the farm to the market. Electricity is essential for production by factories and workshops and for domestic consumption. Water supply is vital to industrial production, agriculture and domestic consumption. The internet has now become part of our daily life; used in production, businesses, offices and personal life. We can go on and on.

That is why infrastructural projects which usually require high capital layout are important to the public. Because of the high capital layout, its implementation is often subject to abuse. Paper work alone is not sufficient to evaluate the implementation of projects. For example, in road construction, one may order 500 trips of gravel, but only 200 may be delivered. The rest will be sold. In the laying of pipes for water supply, one may be paid more than the work done, and so on and so forth.

There is need for more effective monitoring and evaluation of project implementation.

Foroyaa for its part will be monitoring as many projects as possible, from the time of the signing of the agreement to its completion.