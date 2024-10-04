Tanzania Suspends Newspaper for Making President's Animations Over Killing of Dissidents

The Tanzania Government has suspended the online operations of The Citizen, one of the country's leading English-language newspapers, following the release of animated videos depicting President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The animations, which referenced the recent abductions and killings of political dissidents, have sparked significant controversy in the country.

One of the videos, released earlier this week, portrayed President Hassan watching news reports about dissidents and victims of state repression, indirectly accusing her government of involvement. Hassan has faced increasing criticism, both domestically and internationally, over allegations that security forces were responsible for the kidnappings and murders of opposition figures.

In recent months, her administration has intensified its crackdown on opposition activities, banning two major rallies organised by the Chadema party since August and briefly detaining some of its leaders. These actions have drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups and Western governments, including the United States, who accuse Hassan of backtracking on democratic reforms.

On Wednesday, The Citizen announced that its online operations had been suspended for 30 days by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA). The regulatory body stated that the newspaper's animated videos presented "negative interpretations for the nation, something that affects and undermines national unity, peace, and cohesion."

In response, The Citizen removed the animations and issued a statement acknowledging the "misinterpretation" the videos had generated.

The videos, which have since been taken down, included a scene where the father of artist Shadrack Chaula, who was sentenced to two years in prison in July for burning a picture of President Hassan, is heard saying, "Dead or alive... I want to see my child," while the president watches silently from a sofa.

President Hassan, who succeeded the late John Magufuli in 2021, was initially praised for easing restrictions on opposition rallies and the media. However, critics argue that her recent actions reflect a return to the repressive measures seen during her predecessor's authoritarian rule. With local elections scheduled for November and a general election in 2025, observers fear that political repression may intensify.