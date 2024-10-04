Ghana: Miner Jailed for Stabbing Mason At Nsuaem

A 28-year-old miner has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for stabbing a mason with a knife on his back severally at Nsuaem in the Western Region.

Joseph Ntiful, the convict, pleaded guilty with explanation to causing unlawful harm contrary to section 69 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (29/60).

The court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu rejected Ntiful's explanation, saying, he would be punished to serve as a deterrent to every Ghanaian out there, especially the youth.

In addition, a compensation of GH¢10,000 was awarded by the court against Ntiful.

Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, said the complainant, James Adu, and Ntiful were both residents of Nsuaem in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

She said on June 4, 2024, at about 8:30 pm, Adu saw Ntiful standing beside a motorbike in his house, and he asked of his mission and even went further to know if he was looking for his landlord.

Prosecution stated that Ntiful did not utter a word, and this compelled Adu to draw closer, but he ordered him to stay away from him, got furious and started raining insults on Adu.

She said a misunderstanding ensued between the two but other tenants who overheard them shouting came out of their respective rooms to prevent them from fighting.

Afterwards, a witness advised Adu to stay away as it was late and he could be attacked, but suddenly Ntiful stabbed Adu with a knife and he went to the Nsuaem Police station to lodge a complaint.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie noted that while the duty bearers were hunting for Ntiful who went into hiding, they gave out a Police medical report form to Adu to visit the health facility, who later returned the form to the Police after treatment.

She said on Monday, July 22, 2024, at about 4:30 am an intelligence gathered by the Police led to the arrest of Ntiful. --GNA