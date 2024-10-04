Liberia: Over 24 Houses Submerged By Rising Waters in Glanyah Gold Camp, River Cess County

River Cess County — At least 24 houses have been submerged by rising floodwaters in the Glanyah Gold Camp, River Cess County, as heavy rains continue to ravage the area. The flooding, which began late Thursday evening, initially affected 17 houses, but the number of inundated homes has since climbed to 24.

Local journalists report that three houses have been completely destroyed by the floodwaters. They describe the situation as dire, with the entire Glanyah community now surrounded by water.

Residents have resorted to using canoes to navigate the flooded landscape, their only means of escaping the rising waters.

The Cestos River, which flows near the camp, has swelled significantly due to the recent downpours. Local residents, including women, children, health workers, and students, are now stranded at nearby ITI as they attempt to cross the dangerously rising river using makeshift wooden boats owned by Ghanaian miners.

The perilous boat rides, often conducted without proper safety measures, are posing a serious threat to those involved.

One local health worker expressed deep concern for the community. "We have no other way to escape," she said. "We are risking our lives every day just trying to cross the river. If something isn't done soon, we fear the situation will only get worse."

Residents are urgently pleading with the national government for immediate intervention. "Our lives are in danger," said one resident, "and our homes are already submerged. We need help now, before it's too late."

Despite these pleas, there has yet to be any visible response from local or county authorities. Journalists reporting from the scene noted that no concrete efforts have been made to address the situation or provide relief to the affected communities.

River Cess County, like much of Liberia, is vulnerable to seasonal flooding, but this year's heavy rains have caused unprecedented damage. Without swift action, the people of Glanyah Gold Camp face increasing risks to their lives and livelihoods.

Residents are hoping that national attention will bring much-needed relief to their community as they continue to endure the devastation brought by the floods.