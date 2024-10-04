Liberia: Joel Johnson Returns to Lone Star Squad

Monrovia — Defender Joel Alajarin Johnson is among the 24 players invited by Coach Mario Marinica for the Lone Star's 2025 Nations Cup Qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea.

The US-based full-back has not received a call-up since Liberia's 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in a 2026 World Cup Qualifier at the SKD.

Liberia will play away against Equatorial Guinea on October 11. The teams will meet again at the SKD Stadium on October 14. Joel Johnson, who plays for Charlotte Independence in the United States' second-tier league, has delivered solid performances since his debut.

The 31-year-old right-back has also been in great form for Charlotte Independence this season. He has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season, featuring as a right midfielder in 19 of those matches.

Marinica has also welcomed defender Prince Balde back to the squad. Balde has made 20 appearances this season for the Swedish club Rosengård.

After a 3-0 loss to Algeria last month, Liberia is at the bottom of Group 'E' with one point after two matches. Algeria leads with six points, while Togo has two points. Equatorial Guinea also has one point.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Tommy Songo

Abdullai Koulibaly

Derrick Julu

Defenders:

Sampson Dweh

Prince Balde

Kemoh Kamara

Natus Swen

Sebastian Teclar

Nelson Laomie

Joel Johnson

Chauncy Freeman

Midfielders:

Mohammed Sangare

Oscar Dorley

Devine Teah

Nohan Kenneh

Sheku Sheriff

Lawrence Kumeh

Sheikh Sesay

Armah Vaikainah

Forwards: