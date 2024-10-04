Nigeria: Ensure Women Inclusion in Politics, Activist Urges Tinubu

4 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chinelo Chikelu

The chief executive officer of Women Radio, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, has urged President Bola Tinubu to lend his voice and political will towards ensuring the inclusion of women in Nigerian politics and socio-economic spaces.

The media entrepreneur and activist made this known at the eighth edition of the Voice of Women (VOW) Conference and Awards held at the Nigerian Army Forces (NAF) center in Abuja.

She called on Tinubu to lend his voice and political will in ensuring his administration meets global standards of female inclusion in government.

"I call on President Bola Tinubu to lend his voice to securing the 74 seats allocated to women. Use your voice and political will to elevate women inclusion in Nigerian politics and society to global standards," she concluded.

Sonaiya further urged female participants at the event to set aside their emotions, societal limitations and support women in the election of women in leadership positions.

"I don't believe the saying that women forget other women when they get into positions of power. I say, let's get them into government first. That way we can have more people representing our needs. If you have money no matter how little, support the campaign of a woman seeking elective positions."

Six individuals were awarded the VOW HE4SHE Recognition Award for their outstanding commitment and support for the empowerment and inclusion of women in governance for positive change and towards a more gender-balanced nation.

They include two governors, His Excellencies, Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq; former Governor of Ekiti State, ex-Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and President Forum of Regions of Africa, Dr Kayode Fayemi; the founding Executive Director of the African Center for Leadership, Strategy & Development, Dr Otive Igbuzor; the Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, and Executive Director and Founder, Africa Women Summit.

