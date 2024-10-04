Nigeria: Sen Buba Defends Self Against Gov Bala Mohammed's Banditry Allegations

Senator Shehu Umar Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District has described an allegation of supporting banditry by Governor Bala Mohammed as baseless, fabricated and malicious.

The senator who is the chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence asserted that he will not be intimidated by such unfounded claims.

In a press statement released by his legislative assistant, Hassan Gajin Duguri, Senator Buba characterized the governor's petition to President Bola Tinubu as "both laughable and regrettable."

The senator said he would not have responded to the baseless accusation but found it necessary to set the record straight to debunk the falsehood.

He criticised Governor Mohammed for consistently insulting and attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while inciting citizens against the Federal Government, questioning how he could dare submit a petition against a legislator responding to his baseless outbursts.

The statement reads, "As the Senator representing Bauchi South in the National Assembly, Senator Buba has endured Governor Bala Mohammed's arrogance, excesses, and unbecoming behavior, which includes unfounded fabrications stemming from the senator's defense of the President against repeated disparaging remarks."

Senator Buba's assistant emphasized that "Governor Mohammed not only orchestrated the withdrawal of Senator Buba's chieftaincy title but also employed political proxies to undermine his standing within the state. Such underhanded tactics reveal the governor's desperation, and the senator refuses to be intimidated."

The statement expressed no surprise at Governor Bala's latest actions, which allegedly involve fabricating falsehoods in a petition to the President. According to the governor's letter, he claims that one Abubakar Idris, a suspected bandit, and Zainab Aliyu Gado were registered to perform the pilgrimage through a supposed Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Shehu Buba, named Yahaya Ibrahim.

In response, the aide clarified: "Senator Buba does not have a Senior Legislative Aide by the name Yahaya Ibrahim. While it is the responsibility of security services to conduct due diligence on potential Hajj pilgrims, Senator Buba sponsors numerous individuals for the pilgrimage each year, based on recommendations from elders, community leaders, and religious figures."

Additionally, the aide stated, "We are aware that Hajiya Zainab Ali was thoroughly screened and permitted to perform Hajj, whereas Abubakar Idris was arrested for further investigation without any interference from the senator's office."

The statement further noted that "As Chairman of a crucial Senate committee, Senator Buba has actively championed initiatives aimed at counter-insurgency and anti-banditry, which are beginning to yield positive results."

Highlighting the governor's ongoing attacks, the statement remarked, "Governor Bala Mohammed has waged a political war against Senator Buba and others who dare to question his leadership style and arrogance."

The statement recounted, "In 2019, when Bala Mohammed faced political challenges, Senator Buba personally introduced him to then APC Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, through Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. However, just months later, the same governor turned against President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Tinubu, and the APC at a PDP campaign rally in Bayelsa State, showcasing his ungrateful and duplicitous nature."

"Senator Buba remains resolute in denying these baseless allegations and reaffirmed his commitment to serving his constituents and ensuring the security of the nation.

"He is known for positively impacting the well-being of his constituency by providing scholarships, facilitating skills acquisition, and empowering youth and women.

"Additionally, he is recognized for his contributions to infrastructure development, poverty reduction, and the provision of social amenities and palliatives to mitigate the effects of petrol subsidy removal, among other commendable initiatives.

"Regardless of the Governor's sinister intentions, he cannot halt the winds of change gathering strength in Bauchi. His days of unbecoming and unethical behaviours are numbered. The momentum for change has already begun, and no amount of blackmail will deter or intimidate my boss," the statement concluded.