Nigerian Govt to Upgrade Lagos Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken ownership of a general hospital run by the Lagos State Government to upgrade it to a Federal Medical Centre, increasing the tally of the FMC in the state to two.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), facilitating the upgrade during the maiden Lagos Trauma Conference held in Lagos.

According to the news on the government website, the hospital's upgrade followed a request by Mr Sanwo-Olu to the Federal government to establish an advanced healthcare infrastructure within the Epe division of the state.

The Epe General Hospital, located in the Lagos East Senatorial District, when completed, will now provide tertiary health services for the district.

The existing tertiary facilities in the state- West senatorial districts with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idia-Araba; Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, are concentrated in the Lagos Central district.

Upgrade, new developments

In his remarks, Mr Sanwo-olu described the upgrade as a "game-changer" for healthcare delivery in Lagos, demonstrating effective collaboration between state and federal governments.

"The upgrading of Epe General Hospital marks a new step forward in our tireless efforts to expand access to quality healthcare for our residents. The conversion of the hospital to a Federal Medical Centre is a game changer that will shape the future of healthcare delivery in Lagos," Mr Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said.

The specialised care services to be integrated into the FMC include Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Open Heart Surgery Unit, Cardiac Catheterisation, and Advanced Obstetric and Gynaecological services for high-risk pregnancies and gynaecology cases, among other services.

The new collaboration between Lagos and the Federal Government also provides for the establishment of the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (FEDCAM) -- a new specialised training institution in Ilara Igboye, Epe Division.

The college will offer specialised programmes that include Acupuncture, Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Chiropractic Medicine, Osteopathy and Herbal Medicine.

In addition to upgrading the general hospital, the MoU also provides for the establishment of a School of Nursing at the FMC, with admissions starting next year.

Mr Alausa noted that the establishment of nursing schools and FEDCAM would offer young people opportunities to undertake the programmes and become professionals in medical disciplines and fields of complementary and alternative medicine.

The minister said: "The establishment of this Federal Medical Centre in Epe is poised to bring not only improved health outcomes but also numerous socio-economic benefits to the area.

It will stimulate local businesses, create employment opportunities for our people, and attract a wide range of healthcare professionals to Epe, thereby enriching the local economy and enhancing the well-being of the residents".

Trauma care system

The conference, themed "Enhancing Trauma Care and Emergency Healthcare Systems for a Thriving Lagos," brought together healthcare experts to address the state's trauma care needs.

Speaking on the conference's theme, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the trauma care system in Lagos must keep pace with the state's rapid population growth and physical development to ensure effective management of day-to-day medical emergencies and large-scale crises.

He said the state government would be expanding its trauma centres to improve the level of preparedness and reduce turnaround time in responding to trauma.

"While we have made significant strides in healthcare delivery in Lagos, there is still a considerable gap between the demand for trauma services and our current capacity to provide them. It is essential that we address this need with a clear understanding of the areas that require improvement and a strategic vision for the future," Mr Sanwo-olu said.

The first Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, also a medical practitioner, also spoke about the importance of trauma care, drawing from her experience as a medical doctor.

"The need for a strong trauma care system is undeniable. Emergencies can affect anyone at any time, whether through road accidents, domestic violence, or natural disasters," Mrs Sanwo-olu said.