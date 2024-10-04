Nigeria: Ex-Presidential Candidate Wants Adoption of 2014 Confab Report

4 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The former presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya - Davies, has called for the adoption of the 2014 National Conference's report as a blueprint for the proposed National Youths Conference.

She, however, hailed the decision of President Bola Tinubu to convoke the national youth conference, describing it as a welcome development.

Adesanya-Davies said that," the 2014 National Conference Report would make a great blueprint and reference point to be revisited and reviewed by Nigerian Youths so as not to start from the scratch or tabula-rasa during the National youth Conference, but from known to the unknown, since such invaluable document has already been put in place."

Hailing the continuity of governance style of Tinubu, the university don, however asked, " where is the former president Goodluck Jonathan National Confab report, Mr. President sir? We would like that report as a blue print first to be revisited and reviewed as a starting point by the youths at the National Youth Confab, as we lecturers always teach the youth during lectures, that first, there must be, "literature review" in a project, thesis or dissertation writing."

" Please, Mr President, this conference needs not be another waste of national resources, a jamboree and assemblage of some incompetent youths who may not contribute meaningfully to national questions," she added.

She called on the president to do something urgent about the worrisome economic situation of the country in order to put smiles on the faces of the suffering Nigerian masses.

Adesanya-Davies also urged Tinubu to strive to fulfill all the promises he made to Nigerians in his 64th independence anniversary broadcast.

