Nigeria: Senator Natasha Lights Up Ege Community

4 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

As part of her ongoing efforts to light up Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senatorial district lawmaker, has provided solar-powered street lights across the entire Ege community in Adavi local government area.

A statement issued by chief press secretary Arogbonlo Israel, yesterday, said Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan said the light came up Wednesday.

He said the community's residents commended the lawmaker's efforts and prayed for more democratic dividends in their community.

The lawmaker had earlier lit up Ihima to Adavi Road, Okengwe to Obehira, and Okene Roads.

Also, Okene to Ogaminana Road and Magongo to Ogori Road have been lit up.

Similarly, Ganaja village in the Ajaokuta local government has also been lit up, and more communities that have not been captured will be included in the ongoing phase.

