Senegal: Journalist Sheikh Yérim Seck in Police Custody Over His Comments Disputing Audit Findings

Sheikh Yérim Seck was taken into police custody on October 1, 2024, following allegations of defamation and spreading false news, according to reports.

His detention follows comments he made during a show hosted by Maïmouna Ndour Faye on 7tv, in which he disputed the figures presented by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. Sonko had accused the former government of falsifying public accounts.

Journalist Seck reportedly claimed that Jérôme Bandiaky had acquired a weapon from an authority linked to the new political regime, a transaction that allegedly did not follow legal procedures.

During the investigations, the former Jeune Afrique journalist resolutely maintains his position, reports added, marking yet another episode in his tumultuous relationship with the Senegalese authorities after being arrested in 2020 for spreading false news in another case. However, he was later released.

"I have not defamed anyone, I have simply exposed facts supported by specialized institutions. I repeat, I am simply doing my job while respecting the truth of the facts," he told investigators as quoted by reports. "I have taken a journalistic approach aimed at authentically reporting the facts."

The Special Cybersecurity Division Wednesday referred Cheikh Yérim Seck to the public prosecutor's office for charges of defamation and dissemination of false news, Seneweb quoted sources.

With this referral, the public prosecutor will possibly open a judicial investigation.

Reacting to the detention of Sheikh Yerim Seck, Diegui Diop and Kader of Sen Tv, Bougane Gueye,the leader of GueuM Sa Bopp Coalition, said they are detained because they oppose Ousmane Sonko. "Justice must not be at the service of a political party or a man. Liars are free, but those who oppose, go to the trap," Gueye says on his official Facebook page.