Kenya: Mixed Reactions As Gachagua Public Participation Kicks Off in Kisumu

Kisumu — There were mixed reactions in Kisumu during the public participation in the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Participants who converged at the Tom Mboya Labour College were divided in the support or against the impeachment motion before the National Assembly.

Linda Ogweno, a resident of Kisumu says she's against the motion, terming it witch-hunt.

Ogweno says the country has very important issues that needs the attention of the government for redress.

She says Gachagua is being persecuted politically and would be better if they were merged with President William Ruto in the impeachment motion.

"I am disappointed in the DP and his boss, I would have supported this motion if all of them were in the chopping board," she said.

Ogweno says the country is grappling with deals that are not clearly spelt, which should have been a priority of the government to address instead of turning the gun on Gachagua.

However, Israel Agina, a businessman in Kisumu says he fully supports the impeachment of Gachagua owing to his public utterances.

"My support for his impeachment stens from his shareholding remarks, this country is ours," he said.

Agina noted that Kenya has made strides in fighting tribalism and anybody advocating for the same should be shunned.

A native of Nyakach Sub county, Boniface Guya says he appended his signature to save Gachagua.

Guya too is of the opinion that the DP should go home alongside President Ruto.

"Gachagua should not go alone, the motion mover ought to have included President Ruto," he said.

Others too felt the corruption, which forms one of the grounds to send Gachagua home is being practiced mostly by the leaders in the country.

"You can't tell us that Gachagua is corrupt, that is why he's being impeached, the country is corrupt to the core, let everybody goes home," said Jane Awino, a resident of Nyalenda.

George Otieno, however called on Kenyans who love peace to rally behind Gachagua and save him from the guillotine.

Otieno, who was booed, heckled and thrown out of the podium says Gachagua must not be impeached.

He was thrown out as police rushed to his rescue.

OJWANG JOE

