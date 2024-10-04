Kenya: National Assembly Extends Public Participation On Gachagua's Impeachment to Saturday

Nairobi — The National Assembly has extended public participation on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment to Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

According to National Assembly clerk Samuel Njoroge, views will be submitted in the form of written submissions and memoranda at all the 290 constituency offices and those of the 47 woman representatives across the country.

Friday's public participation was organized in 47 centers, one in each county.

"Copies of the special motion, including the grounds for removal and particulars of the allegations, along with relevant documents, may be downloaded from the Parliamentary website," Njoroge said.

He stated that the form on the public participation may be picked physically at the designated offices or downloaded on the parliament website.

"For avoidance of doubt the template may be filled and submitted in either colour or black and white for onward transmission to the office of the clerk,"said Njoroge.

The extension follows a directive by the High Court sitting in Kerugoya, which ordered the National Assembly to organize another round of public participation in all constituencies regarding Deputy President Gachagua's impeachment.

This came after a petition filed by Muge Law Advocates on behalf of Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina. The matter was certified as urgent.

