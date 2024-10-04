Liberia: Footage Shows Water Leaking Through Roof of Roberts International Airport Terminal Amid Heavy Rain

Margibi County — Heavy rainfall on Thursday, October 3, 2024, caused leaks in the newly modernized terminal of Roberts International Airport (RIA), sparking concerns about the quality of the facility.

Video footage circulating on social media shows water dripping from multiple sections of the terminal's ceiling and flooding parts of the interior during the downpour. Water was also seen entering through the entrances, raising safety and operational concerns among travelers and Liberians alike, as RIA is the country's primary international gateway.

The modernized terminal was initially pre-dedicated in 2017 by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and officially dedicated in 2019 by former President George Weah. The upgrades were part of a larger effort to modernize the airport and improve passenger services, funded by international financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, the Saudi Fund for Development, and China Export-Import (EXIM) Bank.

These improvements aimed to enhance Liberia's global connectivity and address longstanding issues, including outdated infrastructure. However, the recent leaks have raised questions about the quality of construction or potential lapses in maintenance, especially given Liberia's long rainy season and significant annual rainfall.

Public concern is growing that the leaks could pose safety hazards or damage critical systems within the terminal. The footage has triggered widespread criticism, with many demanding accountability and urgent repairs to prevent future incidents.

Travelers have expressed frustration, highlighting that RIA, as Liberia's primary airport, should meet higher infrastructure standards due to its importance in national development and international connectivity.

In a video obtained by FrontPage Africa, a woman was overheard expressing her disappointment: "We said we wanted a modern terminal, and now we have one." She attributed the poor construction work to the Chinese contractors involved in the project.

Airport authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the leaks, but they are expected to face mounting pressure to address the root causes and take corrective actions to prevent further disruptions.

The incident also underscores broader challenges in Liberia's infrastructure sector, where issues with maintenance and quality control persist despite investments in improvements.