Liberia: Torrential Rains Cause Severe Flooding in Rivercess

4 October 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Cestos City — Torrential rains have severely impacted Rivercess County, particularly the Glanyah Gold Camp, where at least 24 houses have been flooded. The entire area has been engulfed by floodwaters, leaving residents trapped and some reportedly climbing trees to survive. The disaster poses a significant threat to lives and property, as locals call for urgent government intervention.

Speaking to a local radio station, Morris Beair, the community's youth chairman, confirmed that three houses have already collapsed. The area is now surrounded by water, with canoes being the only means of escape. Residents are desperately seeking evacuation assistance.

Similar challenges have arisen in the ITI area, where three homes have also been destroyed by flooding. Water levels are rising dangerously near the police station in Kardiah Town, endangering the surrounding communities.

Beair further explained that people are risking their lives by using makeshift wooden boats owned by Ghanaian miners to cross the swollen Cestos River, trying to reach Buchanan or the southeastern region.

Among those stranded are women, children, students, health workers, and businesspeople, heightening concerns about the safety and well-being of the affected population.

In addition, Beair highlighted the precarious situation at the Timbo River Bridge near Yarpah Town. While the bridge itself remains intact, floodwaters have breached the Kehyah side, connecting Compound Three to Monweh, posing further risks to travelers and residents.

Sources have informed FrontPageAfrica that Ansu Dulleh, Director of the National Disaster Management Agency, has pledged to dispatch national disaster response teams immediately. The teams will focus on providing rescue operations, safe shelter, and essential supplies to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

