Nigeria: Court Adjourns Murder Trial of Ebonyi Council Chairperson

4 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Emmanuel Ajah, the chairperson of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, is also accused of armed robbery.

A State High Court in Abakaliki on Thursday fixed 17 October to decide on a fiat tendered by a lawyer, Emeka Uwakwe, on the trial of Emmanuel Ajah, the chairperson of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, over alleged armed robbery, kidnap and murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ajah and eight other suspects were accused of robbing one Pauline Osita of her N2 million, phone and other valuables on 17 January 2017.

The defendants were also accused of kidnapping Catherine Okorie on 18 January 2017 and allegedly killing her on 22 January the same year.

The other eight defendants are Chibuike Okereke, Mathew Ogbudike, Ezenwa Nwafor, Okoro Ugochukwu, Kelechukwu Azubike, John Nwankwor, Chigozie Okereke and Obichi Uzoigwe.

The lawyer, Mr Uwakwe, was authorised by the Attorney General of Ebonyi State, Ben Odoh, to prosecute the trial.

However, the defence counsel opposed the move to take over the case from the initial prosecutor.

The defence team, comprising C.N Mgbada, C.A. Okenu, Ifeanyi Igwe and J. N Unah argued against Mr Uwakwe becoming part of the prosecution.

"The reason being that he was a member of the defence counsels and had been in the matter from the beginning till date.

"We urge the court to reject the document on Uwakwe fiat application," the lawyers said.

The judge, Elvis Ngene, after the argument adjourned the matter until 17 October, 21 November and 28 November for ruling on Mr Ajah's motion to take over the prosecution of the trial.

