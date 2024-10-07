Nigeria: Kellyrae Emerges Winner of BBNaija Season 9

6 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kellyrae, has emerged winner of the Season 9 reality TV show, tagged 'No Loose Guard'

The 33-year-old singer, who entered the show as a pair with his wife Kassia under the name Double Kay, won the grand prize worth N100 million.

Kellyrae won just over 35 percent of the votes by viewers of the 10-week reality show.

Wanni came second with just over 32 percent of the votes, while Onyeka finished third and Victoria fourth.

There were eight finalists in Sunday's finale, with Nelly coming fifth, Ozee, a grandson of Ozumba Mbadiwe, sixth, Anita seventh and Sooj eighth.

Season 9 of the show kicked off on July 28, 2024, with 28 housemates grouped into 14 pairs.

Each pair entered the house with hopes of reaching the finale and winning the show's grand prize.

Throughout the season, the housemates entertained viewers with countless dramas and highlights.

