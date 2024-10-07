Rwanda: New Vaccines Offer 'Hope to Control' Marburg Virus, Says Minister

As Rwanda received 700 vaccine doses for the Marburg virus on October 5, health authorities expressed optimism about containing an outbreak of the haemorrhagic disease which has claimed 12 lives since September 27.

Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said the 700 doses of the vaccine were received from the American non-profit organisation Sabin Institute for Vaccine.

Dr Nsanzimana, said that the vaccination began on Sunday, October 6, starting with healthcare workers at high risk, including those working in treatment centres, intensive care units, and emergency departments, as well as close contacts of confirmed cases.

"The vaccines have passed all necessary assessments and have been verified by the authorities in charge," Dr Nsanzimana told reporters in Kigali on Sunday at a press briefing on the outbreak.

He added that the vaccination program would be carried out in collaboration with international scientific research institutions.

"We believe that with vaccines, we have a powerful tool to stop the spread of this virus. By combining these efforts, we hope to control it before it escalates," he said.

The Ministry of Health reported 46 cases of Marburg virus and 12 deaths since September 27.

Dr Nsanzimana emphasised that the Sabin Institute's vaccine is one of the most advanced vaccines available, having already been successfully tested in Uganda, Kenya, and the United States.

"This vaccine has shown promising results, offering hope to those exposed to the virus by reducing the risk of severe illness or death," he said.

He explained that when administered within a few hours of exposure, the vaccine triggers a rapid immune response, helping the body fight off the virus even before symptoms appear.

"We are hopeful that we will receive additional vaccine doses in the future to strengthen our ongoing efforts," the minister said.

In addition to the vaccine, Rwanda has introduced new treatment options, including the antiviral drug remdesivir, acquired in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company.

The minister said that in addition to remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies are in used.

While these treatments are currently in limited supply, they have shown positive results for Marburg patients.

"These [therapeutics], along with the vaccination, are essential in saving lives and managing the outbreak effectively," Dr Nsanzimana said.

According the Ministry of Health the 46 reported cases have been confirmed from over 1,700 tests conducted since the outbreak. Five patients have recovered.