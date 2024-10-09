Uganda Tightens Katuna Border Over Marburg Outbreak

A health worker during the Marburg vaccination activity in Kigali on Sunday. Rwanda, on October 6, kicked off a trial vaccination drive focused on people at highest risk of contracting Marburg virus.

The government of Uganda has tightened measures at the one stop border post of Katuna with Rwanda to prevent the spread of Marburg.

Katuna border is one of the busiest border for Uganda and Rwanda where there is continuous flow of business exchange especially of cargo trucks that do cross on a daily from Uganda heading to Rwanda. In the same line Rwandese cross everyday into Uganda to purchase food items.

During the visit to the Katuna border, our reporter observed both trucks and people crossing on both sides.

However, upon entry, Uganda has put up read lines to direct Rwandese on how to observe standard operating procedures and on arrival, Rwandese are required to wash their hands thoroughly as part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) established to curb Marburg transmission.

In the same manner a reserved building has been put in place and its where Ugandan health officials do screen from as well as am emergency has been erected incases of any suspect take temperature measurements.

Our reporter also was allowed to cross to Rwanda without cameras where with her eyes noticed that the government of Rwanda has also put up different standard operating procedures.

In an interview with Kabale district health officer Gilbert Mateeka notes that they have tightened the surveillance especially at Katuna border adding that they have put up different forms of standard operating procedures for all travelers at the border.

He adds that they are also working closely with Kabale Regional referral hospital such that there is a place for isolation incase there is any case there is any suspects.

Mateeka adds that they are doing active community awareness.

"Kabale district being a border district with gazette entry at Katuna border and several porous borders that means the we are at high risk of contracting Marburg and as such we have tightened our surveillance especially at the border.

At Katuna border we have put in place and we continue to screen any person that is coming in. We have also got a boat health at the border incase there is any suspect." Dr. Mateeka says.

"We are doing active community awareness because it is very important so that the community is aware of what threat we are having. Dr. Mateeka adds.

In a phone interview with the Public Relations Officer at the ministry health the ministry Emmanuel Ainebyoona has got a rombaistic system in handling epidemic outbreaks.

He adds that as reported in Rwanda Uganda has already instituted and intensified its preparedness adding that Uganda has not yet registered any Marburg case stressing that they continue to monitor the situation.

Ainebyoona also notes that the continue to monitor the situation especially at different entry points that include Entebbe international airport the ministry has already kicked off screening for both Marburg and Mpox to ensure that no Marburg cases are imported into Uganda.

"Uganda is known to the best country in fighting epidemics and even Marburg we are ready in cases of any suspect." Ainebyoona says.

As a country, we have not registered any case of Marburg." Ainebyoona adds.

On 27th September 2024 Rwanda registered her fist case of Marburg. Currently Rwanda has registered close to 29 cases, 11 deaths.

The government of Rwanda is coordinating the response with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and partners.

Currently there is no treatment for Marburg.