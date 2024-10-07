Nigeria: World Teachers Day - Kwara Declares Monday Work-Free for Teachers

6 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin and Leadership News

In commemoration of the 2024 World Teachers Day, the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved Monday October 6, 2024 as public holiday for teachers across public and private schools in the state.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development in the state, Hajia Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the teachers for what they do to advance human progress through quality teaching and nurturing of minds.

"The Governor directs that this holiday be enjoyed by teachers in the public and private sector as a mark of appreciation for what they do. He wishes them a blessed holiday," the Commissioner said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.