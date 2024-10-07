Liberia: Boakai Urged to Suspend 959 Officials

A Liberian anti-corruption group has asked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to suspend 959 of his officials for allegedly failing to declare their assets, violating the National Code of Conduct.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) recently noted that the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has reported that only 26.5% of the officials complied with the law as of July 31, 2024.

"... CENTAL calls on President Boakai to suspend, with immediate effect, those officials of the Executive found to violate the laws by refusing to declare their assets, including incomes and liabilities," the group said.

Of the 1,900 government employees and public officials that the LACC recently identified as those required to declare their assets and liabilities, the commission said only 26.5% complied with the law.

Further, the LACC revealed that about 73.5% of government officials, including those appointed by the President, were non-compliant.

Away from the Executive, the commission noted that only 26 of the 73 House Representatives were compliant, while 47 were non-compliant.

Additionally, the LACC said of the 30 Senators, only 12 were compliant, while 18 were non-compliant.

Following the LACC report, CENTAL Program Director Atty. Gerald Yeakula called on citizens to demand that lawmakers declare their assets as a pivotal public service component.

"We also call on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Legislature to demand compliance by officials of the Judiciary," Yeakula continued. Yeakula explained that none of the identified 44 administrative staff of the Liberian Senate complied.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the Executive Branch, Yeakula indicated that of the 1,281 officials appointed to declare their assets, only 322 fully complied with the declaration requirements, while 959 were non-compliant.

Within the Judicial Branch of government, 333 persons are required to declare their assets. Of that number, only 29 officials, including seven judges and 21 administrative staff, complied.

Yeakula detailed that this demonstrates their commitment to transparency, while 305 officials were non-compliant.

According to Yeakula, 29 officials declared within time, saying he believes that the failure of the non-compliant officials over the past months amounts to a flagrant disregard of the law.

In the wake of these developments, CENTAL called on President Boakai to suspend non-compliant officials within the Executive.

"We further call on the Legislature to consider tougher measures to trigger compliance in the Judiciary, including through impeachment," he noted.