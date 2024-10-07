Nigeria Evacuates Citizens From Lebanon Amid Conflict

7 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that over 500 Nigerian citizens have registered with the Nigerian mission in Lebanon for evacuation back to the country.

Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, the ministry's spokesperson, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday.

He said approximately 2,000 Nigerian citizens reside in Lebanon, although most have not expressed willingness to return home in spite of persuasion from the mission.

Abu-Obe stated that the Federal Government had initiated evacuation procedures due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

"President Bola Tinubu's administration prioritises the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens, and emergency protocols have been activated to ensure their swift and safe evacuation.

"The ministry is collaborating with relevant agencies, including the Presidency, National Emergency Management Agency, and Nigerian Immigration Service, to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

"The Nigerian Embassy in Beirut has issued advisories urging citizens to stay indoors and follow local authorities' instructions."

Abu-Obe appealed to unregistered citizens to contact the embassy via email ([email protected]) and warned against resisting evacuation due to the escalating conflict.

He commended the Nigerian community's understanding and assured continued government monitoring of the situation.

