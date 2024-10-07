Nigeria: 'I Didn't Break the Law,' Says Culture Minister Musawa On NYSC Certificate Saga

7 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, on Sunday, spoke about the controversy surrounding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, asserting her legal standing on the issue.

During an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, Musawa stated, "I didn't break the law," in response to questions regarding the matter.

Recall the minister faced criticism for failing to provide evidence of her participation in the mandatory NYSC scheme during her Senate confirmation screening.

However, in April 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case against her, with Justice James Omotosho ruling that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to bring the matter before the court. This ruling has led Musawa to declare that the issue has been settled legally.

Speaking on the matter, Musawa said her intention is to focus on her responsibilities in office rather than engaging with the controversy.

"The matter had been adjudicated and one day, I will come out with my account. I have probably done more NYSC than you (presenter). I have done at least two NYSCs in my life.

"I think what I owe Nigerians is to say that I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't break the law. The NYSC I did and finished. That is the much I can tell you. Everything I did was by the law.

"That was why I also said that one day I would come out with my account of what happened to set the record straight. As of now, I think it is important for me to focus on giving Nigerians the deliverables," she said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.