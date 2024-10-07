Nigeria: BBNaija S9 - Wanni Is Last Woman Standing

Wanni Danbaki ended her BBNaija journey as the last woman standing, earning the spot after amassing 32.48 per cent of the total votes.

The final featured Wanni as the last remaining contestant, with Kellyrae winning the competition with 35.95% of the votes. Onyeka emerged as the second runner-up, receiving 11.46 per cent of the total votes in the final show on Sunday.

Wanni, who came in as a duo with her twin sister Handi Danbaki, won fans' hearts with her bubbly personality. Many found her bond with her twin sister inspiring; others saw her relationship with Shaun endearing. For ten weeks, she entertained the viewers and the housemates.

The 27-year-old DJ from Kaduna was the life of the party, behind quite a bit of the No Loose Guard season drama. So much so that she earned as many enemies in the house as she earned supporters outside of the house, who loved that she was unapologetically herself throughout the show.

Although during Handi's post-eviction interview, the other half of the duo mentioned that she went into the house without a strategy, the Wanni x Handi duo were the double trouble duo, and many soon came to believe that was their strategy.

As the last woman standing, she joins the hall of fame of outstanding young women who have gone on to make exploits in their respective fields after being featured on the show.

She joins a lineup that includes season faves like Francisca Owumi (season 1), Bisola Aiyeola (season 2), Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C (season 3), Dorothy Bachor, and many more.

Even though Wanni placed second, she has proven to be talented. After Wanni expressed interest in acting, famous actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele recognised her talent and offered her a possible opportunity to work with her production team.