Burkina Faso: Japan, UNHCR, and JICA Strengthen Support for Internally Displaced Persons in Burkina Faso Through Biometric Data Registration Project

Ouagadougou — A historic partnership between the Government of Japan, UNHCR, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was sealed this week with the signing of the project "Support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Through Biometric Data Registration and Database Development." This initiative, funded by the Government of Japan with a grant of JPY 589,000,000 (approximately USD 4 million), marks a significant commitment to support the Burkinabe people, particularly those affected by ongoing internal displacement due to conflict and instability, and the Burkinabe government in its response to the displacement crisis prevailing in the country.

The signing ceremony was held on 30 September 2024 in Ouagadougou, where representatives from the Japan Embassy, UNHCR, and JICA came together to formalize this monumental collaboration aimed at enhancing the protection of over two million internally displaced persons across Burkina Faso.

A Landmark Contribution

The generous financial support from the Government of Japan is a testament to its unwavering dedication to humanitarian assistance and international solidarity. Japan's commitment will realize the introduction of biometrics in the existing registration/profiling process for IDPs, ensuring that the government has secure and accurate data on the IDPs. The initiative will also establish a data management system that will allow more efficient use of the collected data for humanitarian actors and development partners in delivering targeted assistance to displaced populations and their host communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Jun NAGASHIMA, the Japanese Ambassador to Burkina Faso, recognized the unprecedented security and humanitarian challenges faced by Burkina Faso. "Addressing the needs of internally displaced persons requires urgent and effective measures. This project, through the implementation of biometric registration, will provide the necessary technology and expertise to build a comprehensive database, ensuring that humanitarian aid is delivered efficiently and targeted to the most vulnerable populations", said the Ambassador.

Strengthening Humanitarian Response Through Technology

The project aims to support the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR) and other national entities by introducing biometric data collection tools. These systems will significantly enhance the ability to profile and register IDPs, continuously update IDP data and analyze IDP movements, enabling more effective humanitarian interventions. With the use of fingerprinting identification, the project will address key challenges such as double registration, data inaccuracies, and identity theft, which can hinder the equitable distribution of aid.

Maurice Azonnankpo, UNHCR Representative in Burkina Faso, acknowledged the importance of this project in addressing the critical needs of displaced populations. "The biometric registration initiative will enhance the accuracy of our data on internally displaced persons, ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most. This collaboration with Japan and JICA reflects a shared vision of improving the protection and well-being of vulnerable populations in Burkina Faso," said Mr. Azonnankpo.

A Collaboration for Peace and Development

The partnership between Japan, UNHCR, and JICA highlights the importance of international cooperation in responding to the growing challenges of internal displacement. JICA's technical expertise and Japan's financial contribution are essential components in the operational success of this project, which will directly benefit more than two million IDPs and over 600,000 members of host communities across all 13 regions of Burkina Faso.

As the country faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, this project stands as an innovative progress, showcasing the potential of digital solutions to drive social cohesion and peacebuilding. With this biometric registration system, the Government of Burkina Faso will be better informed of the scale and nature of internal displacement and equipped to provide targeted assistance and protection to its citizens, including vulnerable women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burkina Faso International Organisations Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The collaboration also strengthens the long-standing relationship between Japan, UNHCR, and Burkina Faso, contributing to regional stability and peace, and marks a rare instance of a Partnership Grant Agreement between UNHCR and a development agency such as JICA.

This ambitious project is set to be implemented from October 2024 to September 2026, with the expected outcome of registering and profiling millions of IDPs, leading to more effective humanitarian assistance and resource allocation.

End

For media inquiries, please contact: