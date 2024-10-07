Nigeria: 1,000 Kano Residents Receive Free Medical Care

7 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Amidst a rise in cases of malaria, typhoid and other related illnesses following persistent rains in Kano, at least 1,000 residents of Gobirawa Ward in the Fagge Local Government Area have benefited from a free medical outreach programme.

Muhammad Dahir Hashim, the sponsor of the outreach, explained that the initiative stemmed from a deep concern for the health of the community.

As an indigene and public officeholder, Hashim said he felt it was his responsibility to assist his community in accessing essential medical care.

"As someone entrusted with public office, it is my duty to deliver on the mandate given to me and to support my community personally.

"This medical outreach is a response to the rising cases of malaria, typhoid, hypertension and other illnesses, particularly as inflation continues to rise and many people struggle to afford healthcare," Hashim said.

Over 20 volunteer medical doctors participated in the programme, offering free consultations and treatment.

The initiative focused on ailments such as malaria, ulcers, diabetes, hypertension and other infectious diseases.

Dr Sadiq Sani Mukaddas, one of the volunteer doctors, expressed surprise at the large turnout.

"We had to get more medicines due to the overwhelming number of patients. Most of them were suffering from malaria, which is very common in this part of the country," he said.

