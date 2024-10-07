Nigeria: Breaking Barriers On World Cerebral Palsy Day

On October 6, the world observes World Cerebral Palsy Day. In 2024, the global campaign theme for World CP Day is #UniquelyCP. It's a moment to pause, reflect, and take stock.

We celebrate the achievements and resilience of the 18 million people worldwide living with cerebral palsy (CP), but we also acknowledge the obstacles they continue to face.

More than a day of recognition, this is a call for a world that not only understands but fully embraces the diversity of human experience.

It is instructive to note that cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder affecting movement and posture, manifests in myriad ways. The range is broad: from a mild impairment of one hand to an almost complete lack of voluntary movement.

For many, CP brings more than physical challenges - some face speech impairments, cognitive difficulties, or sensory issues.

Sadly, one in four children with CP cannot talk; one in four cannot walk. Half face intellectual disabilities. These numbers make one thing clear - support for individuals with CP must be comprehensive and multifaceted.

This year's theme, #UniquelyCP, is more than a slogan - it is an imperative. It compels us to see beyond the diagnosis, to recognise the individuals who live with CP not for their limitations but for their unique contributions.

From the boardroom to the classroom, from the stage to the lab, people with CP enrich our world in ways too often overlooked. We must not simply accommodate diversity; we must celebrate it.

But as we embrace progress, we must also confront uncomfortable truths. In Nigeria, where over 2,000 new cases of CP are diagnosed each year, the challenges go beyond medical care.

Deeply entrenched myths - that CP is a spiritual affliction or a contagious disease - perpetuate stigma and isolation. These misconceptions are not just outdated; they are harmful. They prevent families from seeking the medical care their children need, and they push individuals with CP to the margins of society.

The financial strain is immense. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the lifetime cost of care for a person with CP at nearly $1 million. This figure underscores the urgent need for healthcare systems that ensure access to treatment, regardless of income. No family should have to choose between essential therapies for their child and financial survival.

Education and awareness are the most effective antidotes to ignorance and stigma. Cerebral palsy is not contagious. It is not hereditary. It is a brain disorder, often caused by pregnancy complications, severe jaundice, or oxygen deprivation at birth. Understanding these causes is crucial not just for prevention but for fostering a culture of empathy and inclusion.

And inclusion requires more than platitudes. It requires action. Governments must move beyond policy promises to tangible implementation - creating inclusive educational systems, accessible public spaces, and employment opportunities that reflect the talents of people with CP.

The private sector must also rise to the challenge, building workplaces that value and harness the perspectives of those with CP, rather than sidelining them.

In our view, preventative care remains essential, particularly for expectant mothers. Regular prenatal care, vaccinations against rubella, and early interventions can significantly reduce the risk of complications that lead to CP.

Vigilance is key - early signs like delayed motor skills, speech difficulties, or muscle stiffness should prompt immediate professional evaluation. Early detection can dramatically improve outcomes.

Comprehensive public awareness campaigns must challenge myths and replace them with facts. Healthcare systems must evolve to ensure that people with CP, regardless of their financial means, have access to specialised care and assistive technologies. Schools and workplaces must adapt to accommodate the talents and potential of people with CP, seeing them not as burdens but as assets.

Investment in medical research is critical. The more we understand cerebral palsy, the better we can treat it, and perhaps one day, prevent it. And we must not forget the families. Caregivers need more than recognition; they need support systems - respite care, counselling services, and financial assistance.

True inclusion is not passive. It is an active choice to break down barriers, to challenge long-held stereotypes, and to create environments where diversity is not just welcomed but embraced. The journey toward a truly inclusive world will not be easy, but it is necessary.

Consequently, let us not be content with hashtags. Let us make #UniquelyCP more than a trend. Let it be a testament to the power of diversity, to the strength of individuals with cerebral palsy, and to our collective capacity for empathy and change.