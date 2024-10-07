Nigeria: NMA, Others Laud Plateau Govt Over Drug Production Initiative

For venturing into drug production, the Plateau State government has earned the praise of medical doctors, pharmacists and a civil society organisation (CSO).

Governor Caleb Mutfwang recently commissioned of the Pharma-Grade Warehouse of the State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency (PS-DMCMA) for the production of local pharmaceutical products to aid drug accessibility and affordability within the state.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the public relations officer of the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Nansak Dashe, said the locally produced pharmaceutical commodities, if standardized, would reduce the prices of medical commodities in Plateau.

He said because the commodities are being produced in Jos, the state capital and not imported, they will be available and affordable to the teeming population.

Dashe, therefore, advised other state governments to emulate Plateau State by establishing their medical commodities' agency because apart from reducing cost, it will also check the prevalence of fake and expired drugs in the market.

The NMA spokesperson claimed that the move by the state government was one of its kind in the country and urged other state governments to key into the vision with a view to ensuring that genuine medical commodities are available to Nigerians at affordable prices.

Similarly, a retired director of enforcement of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Mr Stephen Esumobi, lauded the state government for ensuring that medical commodities are available to the people at affordable prices.

According to him, by producing locally, the prices of the medical consumables would be reduced to the barest minimum because foreign exchange would not be involved.

He said the agency would serve as a centre for monitoring adverse drug reactions and combat counterfeit medicines as wells as manage and distribute pharmaceutical supplies more effectively across the state.

Esumobi added that it would also address the challenges of supply chain management and ensuring timely healthcare delivery to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Also, in his reaction, the North Central coordinator of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Mr Steve Aluko, said "if it is not just a paper work, it is highly commendable."

He said it would give access to health facilities and improve the health of the people of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that in a bold step to overhaul health sector and enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare, the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency (PS-DMCMA) had announced the commencement of the production of local pharmaceutical products.

The pharmaceuticals are cough syrup, antacid (mist magnesium trisilicate) for oral use, methylated spirit, an antiseptic for external use and sanitisers for surface cleaning.

At the event, Governor Mutfwang said he was particularly excited about the potential of the agency to support local pharmaceutical production, adding that the unveiling of five locally manufactured products was commendable as his administration was poised to provide the needed support for the organisation while liaising with NAFDAC to ensure sustainability.