Nigeria: I Will Be Fair to All, New Asagba Assures Subjects

The new Asagba of Asaba, Prof Epiphany Azinge, has promised to carry everyone along and that no one in his domain would be marginalised.

Obi Azinge stated this during his coronation as the 14th Asagba of Asaba at the Asagba Palace. He urged other contenders to sheath their swords and work with him for the good, unity and development of Asaba and its people.

The Onihe (kingmaker), Chief Ubaka Attoh, performed the coronation ceremony amid a mammoth crowd and crowned the new Asagba with the presentation of the traditional staff of office.

The new Asagba affirmed his commitment to preserving the traditions and culture of Asaba, assuring that he would work to impact meaningfully on the wellbeing of the indigenes and residents of Asaba.

The traditional ruler said he would leverage on his traditional status, exposure and contacts to attract infrastructural development to the town, including the age-long clamour for a federal university in Asaba.

The erstwhile Okilolo of Asaba emerged as the successor to the exalted position of Asagba of Asaba following the demise of the 13th Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edizien.

The coronation ceremony which was graced by former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, palace chiefs, title holders, indigenes and residents, traditional rulers from across the country, witnessed heavy security presence.

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing the Delta North Senatorial District, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof) Epiphany Azinge on his successful coronation ceremony as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

In his message, the senator acknowledged the deep responsibility that comes with the role of Asagba, describing the new Asagba as the "heart and soul" of Asaba.

He noted that the Asagba's position extends beyond the ceremonial head, stating that His Royal Majesty will be looked upon as a beacon of wisdom, strength, and unity that will guide the people of Asaba through both prosperous and challenging times.