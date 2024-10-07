Lesotho Request for Proposal - End of Project Evaluation for the Putting Youth and Women At the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth

analysis

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) is an African, nonpartisan, and non-profit organisation operating in Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and South Africa. Its mission is to promote resilient democracies throughout Africa by encouraging inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development and democratic practices. DWF, in partnership with the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), implemented the Putting Youth and Women at the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth (PYWEIG) project in Lesotho. This 42-month project, supported financially by the European Union Delegation in Lesotho, focused on the Butha-Buthe, Leribe, and Maseru districts and concluded on 31 August 2024.

The DWF team seeks to engage a consultant to conduct an end-of-project evaluation for the PYWIEG project. The evaluation aims to assess the project's relevance, efficiency, effectiveness, impact, and sustainability.

Please have a look at the detailed Terms of Reference: PYWIEG M&E Expert to learn more about this opportunity. The assignment is expected to be completed within six weeks, starting on 14 October and concluding on 20 November 2024.

Desired experience, knowledge and skills:

A master's degree in monitoring and evaluation, social sciences, economics, development studies, or related field.

Expertise, knowledge and experience in the field of development programmes

Proven experience (at least five years) in conducting project evaluations, particularly in youth and women empowerment.

Must have sufficient knowledge of enterprise business support services, governance and policy-decision-making processes.

Strong analytical and report-writing skills.

Understanding of the socio-economic context of Lesotho.

Application procedure

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications (either as a team or individually) with the following documentation:

A Technical proposal highlighting the methodology to be followed for the evaluation and how the consultant(s) will handle the tasks as well as timeframes

A financial proposal stating the professional fees for the consultant, as well as estimated travel and ancillary costs.

CVs or profiles of the consultant(s).

Sample of previous evaluation reports.

To be considered, the required documents must be submitted to recruitment@democracyworksfoundation.org before 16h00 on Friday, 11 October 2024, clearly indicating "PYWIEG End of Project Evaluation" in the subject line.

Only those shortlisted will be notified. If you have not heard from us within two (2) weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

CONSENT TO PROCESS YOUR INFORMATION:

By sending us your application, Curriculum Vitae, academic records, qualifications, or any other personal information as defined by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA):

you have disclosed up to date and accurate records; and

you agree to us keeping your records in our data base as per our Retention Policy.

Declaration:

By agreeing to the terms herein, you give Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) the authority to process your personal information. This consent will remain valid until such time as we have received instructions from you to request, subject to any applicable law and where appropriate, the correction, updating or deletion of your personal information held by us. You further acknowledge and declare that all personal information supplied to DWF is accurate, up to date, not misleading and complete in all respects.