Nigeria: Borno Govt Resettles 424 Families Displaced By Boko Haram

7 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The households affected by insurgency were resettled in newly constructed 500 housing units in Konduga town

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has resettled 424 households affected by insurgency in the newly constructed 500 housing units in Konduga town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the resettled persons were from the Towuri, Modu Amsamiri, Goniri, Mairamiri, Lawanti Grema Gogobe, Bula Bowuri, Zarmari, Amusari, Bula Bakaraye and Furi communities displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents.

NAN reports that the resettlement houses have public facilities such as schools, a primary healthcare centre, water facilities and other basic needs.

Speaking at the handover of the houses on Sunday in Konduga town, Mr Zulum said the resettlement marked the beginning of the closure of IDP camps in Konduga LGA.

In addition to the houses, each family received food items, blankets, mats, mattresses, rubber buckets and wrappers.

Similarly, each head of the household received N50,000, while the housewives received N20,000 as part of the resettlement package to help them pick up the pieces of their lives.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to resettle all those displaced by insurgency who were still in camps.

" The need to close the camps became necessary based on how some of the camps were turning into criminal dens and centres for various kinds of social vices.

"Criminals used to sleep in some camps, including Boko Haram members. This is unacceptable," Mr Zulum said.

The governor said the state government was also building 500 houses in the Dalwa community, which will be completed in six months, in time for resettlement.

"We have also ordered blocks worth N100 million for the reconstruction of more houses in the Aulari community."

He cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the houses allocated to them.

Mr Zulum also urged them to plant trees to fight carbon emissions and desertification.

